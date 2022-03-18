AUD/USD develops upward dynamics

The next meeting of the RBA will be held early next month. If the global stock and commodity markets do not experience another collapse, then, most likely, before this meeting (March 5), the AUD/USD pair will remain trading in the bull market zone, above the key support levels of 0.7315, 0.7295. If the US dollar weakens, the pair AUD/USD may try to re-test the local resistance level of 0.7440.

In an alternative scenario, we expect the AUD/USD to decline again, and the first signal for this will be a breakdown of the short-term support level of 0.7337.

Support levels: 0.7337 0.7315 0.7295 0.7270 0.7244 0.7175 0.7161 0.7100 0.7085 0.7037 0.7000 0.6970 0.6900 0.6800 0.6455

Resistance levels: 0.7408, 0.7440, 0.7510, 0.7555, 0.7610, 0.7730, 0.7775, 0.7815, 0.7900, 0.8000

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