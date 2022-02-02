Market Reversal Alerts EA FEATURE UPDATE

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EA UPDATE TODAY:

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NEW FEATURE:



Get the EA here: MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74958 MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65383 Starter set files - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745984 Full manual - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745502 From the manual:

PRICE TOUCH FEATURES:



Added specific trade levels to the EA. These inputs allow the user to enter a specific price that much be achieved (either touched or traded below) before the EA will start to trade. There is also a filter to allow you to designate the number or bars ago this price should have been either touched or exceeded. These new filters do not affect basket trading settings, they are for the initial entry only. Perfect for those traders who what to only enter when price has "stop hunted" a level or "bounced" from a support/resistance or supply/demand zone.

Price Buy Level: Enter a price LOWER than the current price that must be touched OR traded below before a reversal alert to enter a trade.

Price Sell Level: Enter a price HIGHER than the current price that must be touched OR traded above before a reversal alert to enter a trade.

Bars To Verify: Enter the number (defaulted to 10) or bars ago this touch must have happend. e.g. 10 = price must have touched that price within 10 bars to enter a trade. If price hase traded beyond the level you set a trade will obviously be taken regardless of this setting so only relevant for when price has touched or swept a price level and already reversed. If you want to make sure then I would recommend setting this to a high number like 500.







