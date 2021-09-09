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Daily analysis via Trend screener Indicator & Trend Line Map Indicator

9 September 2021, 13:04
STE S.S.COMPANY
Sayadi Achraf
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My name is Ashref, a computer engineer and Founder of Finansya. I'm creating and coding trading systems and analytics tools for Metatrader both MT4 and MT5.  I created this post in our blog to provide daily examples of using Trend Screener Indicator and Trend Line Map Indicator.

  


DOWNLOAD Trend Screener Indicator  for MT4 & MT5

Click here for MT4 version :    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46303

Click here for MT5 version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47785


DOWNLOAD Trend Line MAP Indicator for MT4 & MT5

Click here for MT4 version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48086

Click here for MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51174



1. Entry signals performance Via Trend Line Map Indicator 24-12-2021



----  Trend Line Map indicator is an addon for Trend screener ---- 

Trend Line Map indicator is used to evaluate how many pips the price increased or decreased since the arrows appeared in the chart. ( Trend Screener Arrows ) 


Best signal : AUDCAD, H4 timeframe and with Profit : +182 pips.

Worst signal : EURUSD, H4 timeframe with loss : - 21 pips.


2. Trend Review Via Trend Screener Indicator, 24-12-2021. AUDUSD H1 timeframe.



3. Forex Trend Signals via Trend Screener Indicator


The Trend Screener indicator will draw Dots signals in the charts where : 

    • Green Dots:  Strong UpTrend Signals ( areas ) and the possibility of buy re-entries. 
    • Red Dots:  Strong DownTrend Signals ( areas ) and the possibility of sell re-entries. 
    • White  Dots:  Trend Reversal Signals ( areas ) or Weak downtrend and risk of the trend change to Uptrend. 
    • Yellow Dots: Trend Reversal Signals ( areas ) or weak uptrend and risk of the trend change to downtrend.





If you have some questions or if you need help :

1. Contact me via Private Message.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.