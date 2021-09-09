Daily analysis via Trend screener Indicator & Trend Line Map Indicator

Click here for MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51174

Click here for MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48086

Click here for MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47785

Click here for MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46303

My name is Ashref, a computer engineer and Founder of Finansya. I'm creating and coding trading systems and analytics tools for Metatrader both MT4 and MT5. I created this post in our blog to provide daily examples of using Trend Screener Indicator and Trend Line Map Indicator.

1. Entry signals performance Via Trend Line Map Indicator 24-12-2021





---- Trend Line Map indicator is an addon for Trend screener ----



Trend Line Map indicator is used to evaluate how many pips the price increased or decreased since the arrows appeared in the chart. ( Trend Screener Arrows )





Best signal : AUDCAD, H4 timeframe and with Profit : +182 pips.

Worst signal : EURUSD, H4 timeframe with loss : - 21 pips.



