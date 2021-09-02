WTI: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS
Analytics & Forecasts

WTI: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

2 September 2021, 13:55
Yuri Papshev
Yuri Papshev
0
184

The breakdown of the resistance levels 69.50, 70.20 will be another confirming signal in favor of the resumption of long positions with targets at resistance levels 73.80, 76.43 (local multi-year highs and a maximum in a wave of growth from absolute lows near 3.42, reached during the collapse of prices in April 2020) (see also  "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")


In an alternative scenario, a breakdown of the support level of 67.78 will be a signal to open short positions with targets near the key support level of 62.20. Further decline and a breakdown of the support level at 54.30 will bring WTI oil back to the bear market.


Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 66.90. Stop-Loss 69.60. Take-Profit 66.00, 64.90, 62.20, 61.75, 60.00, 59.22, 56.40, 54.30

Buy Stop 69.60. Stop-Loss 66.90. Take-Profit 70.20, 71.00, 72.00, 73.80, 75.00, 76.43

*) WTI Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading