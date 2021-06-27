Technical Analysis Plain and Simple - by Michale N. Kahn

2010, 318 pages, by Michale N. Kahn.



Considering that this is a book from 2010 you obviously expect some new and at least disruptive and/or interesting subject that will add something to your trading career.

Well, it is NOT.

In this book, you will find all the same bla-bla-bla about Technical analysis that you can find even for free on Youtube, and believe it or not, in more depth. I really don't understand why this book was written if you look back and have serious and famous writers like Al Brooks, Nison, Bulkowski, and alike to learn from. This book is a total waste of time and money.

#DoNotGetEvenCloseToThisBook

;)