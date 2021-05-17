GBP/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

GBP / USD maintains positive long-term dynamics, moving within the upward channels on the daily and weekly charts (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")
The growth targets for the pair are resistance levels 1.4165 (local resistance level), 1.4240 (the upper border of the ascending channel on the daily chart), 1.4580, 1.4800, 1.4830.
Support levels: 1.4081, 1.4038, 1.4006, 1.3970, 1.3931, 1.3900, 1.3840, 1.3665, 1.3600, 1.3540, 1.3280, 1.3210
Resistance levels: 1.4165, 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830
Buy Stop 1.4130. Stop-Loss 1.4070. Take-Profit 1.4165, 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830
*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)
**) GBP/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations
***) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading