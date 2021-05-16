Chart Analyzer: MT4 Arrow Alerts

The Chart Analyzer MT4 indicator is a new tool from Innovicient. The indicator displays arrows on the main chart without redrawing them. It can show you when the trend is starting and also shows other arrows to indicate the continuation of a trend.

This indicator has been refined to work with all the timeframes and MT4 instruments. Besides, your profitability will be improved by the fact that any opposite signal is countered at the right time when the long-term trend changes. For efficient use, this main chart analyzer works best with the Ranging Market Detector for the sole purpose of confirmation.





The Chart Analyzer has a number of advantages



You do not need any other chart indicator to validate signals

Does not fade or remove arrows when drawn

Sends both email and phone alerts.

It is light on computer resources

Easy to install. The default setting works just fine.





Directions if used in conjunction with the Ranging Market Detector indicator



Firstly, Disable the Histograms in the Ranging Market Detector.

Buys: Ensure the Long-term signal line [Yellow-Green line] is above -20. Buy when the Chart Analyzer shows a buy arrow.

Sell: Ensure the Long-term signal line [Yellow-Green line] is below -20. Sell when the Chart Analyzer shows a sell arrow.



