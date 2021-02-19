BLACK FRIDAY PROMO " BUY 1 GET 1 FREE "

Buy any Expert Advisor and get another item for free *FREE ITEM MUST BE EQUAL OR THE LESSER VALUE OF ITEM PURCHASED



CONDITIONS:

1. Buy any program here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/imbissbronko/seller and install it in the MetaTrader.

2. Leave a review and rate the program on the Market

3. Send PM on mql: the link on your review or screenshot of payment No.

4. Text your broker account No. of MetaTrader (that we will include in the code of program, which is necessary to secure the program and prevent uncontrolled distribution)

and the name of program you want to get as a gift

For example:

Hello, I purchased the "NAME OF EA" . I already left a review, "LINK OF REVIEW". My payment No. is : xxxxxxx, date of payment I would like to get "NAME OF EA" as a gift. Register the EA on this Metatrader Account: "Your Account Number"





In reply we will send you a bonus program in 24h-48h

Thank you !





You can find our programs: here

If you have any questions, please write PN.