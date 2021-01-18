EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Considering the still continuing long-term positive dynamics of EUR / USD

it is also possible to resume long positions, but only after the pair rises into the zone above the resistance level 1.2142.

The breakdown of resistance levels 1.2171, 1.2180 (Fibonacci level 50%) will confirm the renewal of the EUR / USD uptrend.

After exceeding the local 32-month maximum near the level of 1.2340, the targets will be the resistance levels 1.2500, 1.2580 (the upper border of the channel on the weekly chart and the Fibonacci level of 61.8%), 1.2600.





Support levels: 1.2070, 1.2010, 1.1960, 1.1830, 1.1780, 1.1720, 1.1600, 1.1500, 1.1285





Resistance levels: 1.2142, 1.2171, 1.2180, 1.2222, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600









Trading Recommendations





Sell ​​Stop 1.2050. Stop-Loss 1.2110. Take-Profit 1.2010, 1.1960, 1.1830, 1.1780, 1.1720, 1.1600, 1.1500, 1.1285





Buy Stop 1.2110. Stop-Loss 1.2050. Take-Profit 1.2142, 1.2171, 1.2180, 1.2222, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600 *) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)







