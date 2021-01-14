USD/CAD: trading recommendations

Below the resistance levels 1.2729, 1.2740, 1.2816 and the key resistance level 1.3100, short positions are still preferred. And only a breakdown of the resistance level 1.3450 (Fibonacci level 23.6%) will indicate the restoration of the bullish trend in USD / CAD (see Technical and Fundamental Analysis).









Support levels: 1.2600, 1.2450

Resistance levels: 1.2729, 1.2740, 1.2816, 1.3000, 1.3100, 1.3180, 1.3300, 1.3450

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​by market. Stop-Loss 1.2720. Take-Profit 1.2600, 1.2500, 1.2450

Buy Stop 1.2750. Stop-Loss 1.2690. Take-Profit 1.2800, 1.2816, 1.3000, 1.3100, 1.3180, 1.3300, 1.3450

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