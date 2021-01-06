New modify WayGrow EA - TESTING ON A REAL TICK STORY!

1. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow EA (Modify 2019) - Testing on the real history of ticks.





Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):





Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):





2. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow 1.8(TEST 2019) - Testing on the real history of ticks.





Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2017:









Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 10 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016:

Testing with standard parameters (risk 2%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2020:





3. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow EA (Modify 2019 Envelopes 3) Rewers Signal - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):





Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2017:





4. Strategy Tester Report - mygrow_05 - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):









5. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow EA Final (Modify 2019 for Testing) - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters (lot 0.01, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

Testing with standard parameters (lot 0.01, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):











6. Strategy Tester Report - waygrow_edu - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters

(risk 1%, spread 5 pips)

on GBPUSD,M1

in the last five years (2015-2020):









7. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow EA Modify by K.L - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):





Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 10 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):





Testing with standard parameters (risk 3%, spread 10 pips) on USDJPY,M1 in the year 2018:





8. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow Super EA v 1.0 - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 10 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016:

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 20 pips) on GBPJPY,M1 in the year 2016:





9. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow Super EA v 1.2 - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016:









10. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow Super EA v 1.4 Max Lot 0.10 - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters (lot 0.1, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016:









11. Strategy Tester Report - WG_liteV1.1 - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):









12. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow NEW EVOLUTION 2020 - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters (lot 0.01, spread 10 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):









13. Strategy Tester Report - Waygrow_edu v1.8 best - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):









14. Strategy Tester Report - waygrow_edu EA - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):





15. Strategy Tester Report - waygrow KISS 2 - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 10 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

Testing with standard parameters (risk 20%, spread 10 pips) on USDJPY,M1 in the year 2018:









16. Strategy Tester Report - For1 WWI - Testing on the real history of ticks.



Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016:





Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016:





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Familiarize yourself with the terms of the spread can return to this page.

Compare brokers in terms of return can be spread on this page.

Note: the results of trading on real account may differ significantly from the results of testing due to slippage and requotes.