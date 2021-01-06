New modify WayGrow EA - TESTING ON A REAL TICK STORY!
Scalping

New modify WayGrow EA - TESTING ON A REAL TICK STORY!

6 January 2021, 13:24
Aleh Sasonka
Aleh Sasonka
3
7 039

1. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow EA (Modify 2019) - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

StrategyTester - WayGrow EA (Modify 2019) (EURUSD,M1 2015-2020) +60 (2,43)


Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

StrategyTester - WayGrow EA (Modify 2019) (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2020) +254 (3,54)


2. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow 1.8(TEST 2019) - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2017:

StrategyTester - WayGrow 1.8(TEST 2019) EA (EURUSD,M1 2015-2017) +118 (2,06)


Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 10 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016:

StrategyTester - WayGrow 1.8(TEST 2019) EA (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2016) pf 1,78

Testing with standard parameters (risk 2%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2020:

StrategyTester - WayGrow 1.8(TEST 2019) EA (GBPUSD,M1 2020) pf 1,70


3. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow EA (Modify 2019 Envelopes 3) Rewers Signal - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

StrategyTester - WayGrow EA (Modify 2019 Envelopes 3) Rewers Signal (EURUSD,M1 2015-2020) +68 (1,43)

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2017:

StrategyTester - WayGrow EA (Modify 2019 Envelopes 3) Rewers Signal (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2017) +149 (1,66)


4. Strategy Tester Report - mygrow_05 - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

StrategyTester - mygrow_05 EA (EURUSD,M1 2015-2020) +344 (1,71)

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):
StrategyTester - mygrow_05 EA (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2020) +14158 (2,32)


5. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow EA Final (Modify 2019 for Testing) - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (lot 0.01, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

StrategyTester - WayGrow EA Final (Modify 2019 for Testing) (EURUSD,M1 2015-2020) +8 (2,10)

Testing with standard parameters (lot 0.01, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020): 

StrategyTester - WayGrow EA Final (Modify 2019 for Testing) (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2020) +25 (3,29)


6. Strategy Tester Report - waygrow_edu - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020): 

StrategyTester - waygrow_edu (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2020) +731 (3,53)


7. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow EA Modify by K.L - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

StrategyTester - WayGrow EA Modify by K.L (EURUSD,M1 2015-2020) +103 (2,29)

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 10 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020): 

StrategyTester - WayGrow EA Modify by K.L (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2020) pf 2,48

Testing with standard parameters (risk 3%, spread 10 pips) on USDJPY,M1 in the year 2018: 

StrategyTester - WayGrow EA Modify by K.L (USDJPY,M1 2018) pf 1,73


8. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow Super EA v 1.0 - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 10 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016:

StrategyTester - WayGrow Super EA v 1.0 (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2016) pf 3,86

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 20 pips) on GBPJPY,M1 in the year 2016:

StrategyTester - WayGrow Super EA v 1.0 (GBPJPY,M1 2016) pf 4,95


9. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow Super EA v 1.2 - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016:

StrategyTester - WayGrow Super EA v 1.2 (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2016) +57 (6,32)


10. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow Super EA v 1.4 Max Lot 0.10 - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (lot 0.1, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016:

StrategyTester - WayGrow Super EA v 1.4 Max Lot 0.10 (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2016) +0 (1,02)


11. Strategy Tester Report - WG_liteV1.1 - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

StrategyTester - WG_liteV1.1 EA (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2020) +570 (3,55)


12. Strategy Tester Report - WayGrow NEW EVOLUTION 2020 - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (lot 0.01, spread 10 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

StrategyTester - WayGrow NEW EVOLUTION 2020 EA (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2020) pf 6,38


13. Strategy Tester Report - Waygrow_edu v1.8 best - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

StrategyTester - Waygrow_edu v1.8 best EA (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2020) +351 (1,29)


14. Strategy Tester Report - waygrow_edu EA - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

StrategyTester - waygrow_edu EA (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2020) +654 (1,12)


15. Strategy Tester Report - waygrow KISS 2 - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 10 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

StrategyTester - waygrow KISS 2 EA (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2020) pf 1,42

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020):

StrategyTester - waygrow KISS 2 EA (EURUSD,M1 2015-2020) +123 (1,64)

Testing with standard parameters (risk 20%, spread 10 pips) on USDJPY,M1 in the year 2018:

StrategyTester - waygrow KISS 2 EA (USDJPY,M1 2018) pf 0,86

16. Strategy Tester Report - For1 WWI - Testing on the real history of ticks.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016:

StrategyTester - For1 WWI EA (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2016) -76 (0,97)

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%, spread 5 pips) on EURUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016:

StrategyTester - For1 WWI EA (EURUSD,M1 2015-2016) +87 (1,07)


Choose a broker and trading conditions with the minimum spread and use rebate (a refund of the spread).

Familiarize yourself with the terms of the spread can return to this page.

Compare brokers in terms of return can be spread on this page.

Note: the results of trading on real account may differ significantly from the results of testing due to slippage and requotes.

#EA, MT4, robot, Testing, real, tick story