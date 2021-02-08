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New modify WayGrow EA - TESTING ON A DEMO!

8 February 2021, 10:39
Aleh Sasonka
Aleh Sasonka
0
2 228

1. Demo Test Report - WayGrow EA (Modify 2019) - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

DemoTest - WayGrow EA (Modify 2019) (GBPUSD,M1 01-2021)

2. Demo Test Report - mygrow_05 EA - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

DemoTest - mygrow_05 EA (GBPUSD,M1 01-2021)

3. Demo Test Report - WayGrow EA Final (Modify 2019 for Testing) - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

DemoTest - WayGrow EA Final (Modify 2019 for Testing) (GBPUSD,M1 01-2021)

4. Demo Test Report - waygrow_edu EA - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

DemoTest - waygrow_edu EA (GBPUSD,M1 01-2021)

5. Demo Test Report - WayGrow EA Modify by K.L - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

DemoTest - WayGrow EA Modify by K.L (GBPUSD,M1 01-2021)

6. Demo Test Report - WG_liteV1.1 EA - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

DemoTest - WG_liteV1.1 EA (GBPUSD,M1 01-2021)

7. Demo Test Report - waygrow KISS 2 EA - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

DemoTest - waygrow KISS 2 EA (GBPUSD,M1 01-2021)

8. Demo Test Report - EA FUSION WINNER PRO I - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

DemoTest - EA FUSION WINNER PRO I (GBPUSD,M1 01-2021)

Choose a broker and trading conditions with the minimum spread and use rebate (a refund of the spread).

Familiarize yourself with the terms of the spread can return to this page.

Compare brokers in terms of return can be spread on this page.

Note: the results of trading on real account may differ significantly from the results of testing due to slippage and requotes.

#MT4, robot, Testing, demo, real, #EA