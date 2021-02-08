New modify WayGrow EA - TESTING ON A DEMO!

1. Demo Test Report - WayGrow EA (Modify 2019) - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.





Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

2. Demo Test Report - mygrow_05 EA - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.





Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

3. Demo Test Report - WayGrow EA Final (Modify 2019 for Testing) - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.





Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:





4. Demo Test Report - waygrow_edu EA - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.





Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

5. Demo Test Report - WayGrow EA Modify by K.L - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.





Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

6. Demo Test Report - WG_liteV1.1 EA - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.





Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:

7. Demo Test Report - waygrow KISS 2 EA - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.





Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:





8. Demo Test Report - EA FUSION WINNER PRO I - Testing on the MT4 Demo Pro.





Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters (risk 1%) on GBPUSD,M1 in the January month 2021:





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Familiarize yourself with the terms of the spread can return to this page.

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Note: the results of trading on real account may differ significantly from the results of testing due to slippage and requotes.