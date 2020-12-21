All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts (21 December 2020)EUR/USD The downside prevails. 21 December 2020, 08:56 Jiming Huang 0 283 (By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL) #EUR/USD To add comments, please log in or register Speculator's diary, entry №8 (20.10.2023). Analytics & Forecasts 519 0 ranking of the richest of the 21st century Banks 527 1 2 the 15 largest economies in the world Charts 671 0 US ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THE 3rd QUARTER IS REVISED TO 5.2% Weekly Trends 622 0 CHINA'S BC PRESIDENT ASKS FOR REFORMS TO REDUCE THE ECONOMY'S DEPENDENCE ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ESTATE SECTOR Law/Regulations 774 1 2 OVERVIEW OF THE WORLD ECONOMY Statistics 641 0 1 CENTRAL BANK OF CHINA RELEASES MEASURES TO STRENGTHEN ECONOMY Market News 457 0 China says multiple pathogens are behind rise in respiratory illnesses Other 426 0 COLLINS, FROM THE FED, SAYS HE IS NOT READY TO SAY THAT THE CYCLE OF HIGH INTEREST INTERESTS HAS ENDED Company News 559 0 1 Euro loses strength against dollar after tougher Fed minutes Currency 451 0 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 14 0 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 20 0 Testing in visual mode Other 18 0 1 Indicator Overview & What It Does Trading Systems 21 0 The Data Pipeline Behind Reliable MT5 AI Models Trading Ideas 23 0 Stock Market News - Bond Market - Currencies Markets: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Market News 20 0 Trading Day: Tech, tariffs & Treasuries: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Weekly Trends 19 0 European stocks flat as markets weigh Iran tensions, await: What Breaks First in Your MT5 Strategy? Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 695 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 94 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 39 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB