Trade My Way – by Alan Hull





2011, 264 pages, by Alan Hull



Alan Hull is the creator of the famous Hull Moving Average (2005). He barely touches this subject in this book. I’m assuming that his creation is not part of his trading strategies anymore…

Instead of the reader being presented with a new approach or some new ideas of trading all the material presented in this book is merely traditional Technical Analysis (trand trading, breakout trading, etc…)

The most disappointing part is when he uses EMAs and Guppy Moving Averages on this trading strategies. What about Hull Moving Averages? not a word. Nada!

Spending money in this pretty shallow book is not worth it.

#VeryDisappointingBook