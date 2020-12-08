Trading Systems

MH Expert Advisor

8 December 2020, 07:15
Dian Wahyudi
Dian Wahyudi
0
176


Minimum balance required

If deposit $100 use cent account, If deposit $500 use cent account, If deposit $900 use cent account, If deposit  $1000 use micro account


MH Expert Advisor works for this:

  • Currency pairs: EUR/USD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Leverage: 1:500

Parameter settings for EUR/USD M5

  • MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = 10000
  • BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = 10
  • JAM_ON   = 15
  • JAM_OFF  = 23
  • HEDGING = true
  • PARAMETER1 = RSI
  • PERIOD_RSI = 14
  • LEVEL_OS = 30
  • LEVEL_OB = 70
  • SHIFT_RSI = 1
  • digit_belakang_lot = 2
  • lots = 0.01
  • USE_COMPOUND = true
  • KETAHANAN = 133333
  • tp_in_money = 999999
  • TP = 20
  • SL = 0
  • USE_MARTY = true
  • range = 20
  • multiplier = 1.5
  • MAX_OP_BUY = 2
  • MAX_OP_SELL = 2
  • MagicNumber = 12345
  • Slippage = 3


Buy or rent The MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35685

BEST TRADING PLAN USING THE MH EXPERT ADVISOR

If initial deposit of $1000. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $1000 to avoid margin calls and account burnings.




#Martingale