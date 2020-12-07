Iterative Moving Average –

IMA. IMA is obtained by correcting the usual MA. The correction consists in addition to MA averaged difference between the time series (X) and its MA, i.e.

Correction is done in several iterations (and, exactly, 2 iterations in this indicator) and with a change in the averaging period.

IMA(X)=MA(X) + MA (Х-MA(X)).

As a result, the time-series points begin to cluster around (on all sides) of the getting IMA and with a smaller delay than around the usual MA. Therefore, IMA is a more effective tool for manual and automatic trading than all types of conventional MA (SMA, EMA, SSMA, LMA). Formulas for IMA are given in the last screenshot.

Indicator Settings.



Price type. Values: Close price, Open price, High price, Low price, Median price ((high + low)/2 - default), Typical price ((high + low + close)/3), Weighted price ((high + low + 2*close)/4).

The averaging method. Values: Simple, Exponential (default), Smoothed, Linear weighted.

The main averaging period . Integer. Default is 14.

Coefficient of division of the averaging period. - The coefficient determines the period of the next iteration. Values: any positive real number, which is not zero. Default is 1.62 (Golden Ratio ).

Dimensions of markers - M arker sizes to display forecast points. Values: any positive integer from 0 to 5 (1 default).



Screenshots .



























































Download or buy the Iterative Moving Average may by on the link.









