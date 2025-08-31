7-Point Checklist Deep Dive: Point #6 Risk Management Exposed

Point #6 of the EA evaluation framework eliminates more dangerous EAs than all other points combined.

"Defined Risk After Losses"

Sounds simple. It's not.

Most traders think they understand EA risk management. Then they discover their "conservative" EA uses hidden martingale and blows their account during the first volatile week.

Today I'm exposing what Point #6 really means – and the specific questions that separate professional EAs from account killers.

Why Point #6 Matters Most

The Hidden Danger

EA marketing focuses on wins. Point #6 focuses on losses.

Here's what most evaluation frameworks miss:

Point #1-5 tell you if an EA can make money

Point #6 tells you if an EA can keep you in business

Real example:

EA passes Points 1-5 with flying colors

Myfxbook verified, logical strategy, good exits

Point #6 reveals unlimited position scaling

Result: 89% of users lose money during first drawdown

The Professional Standard

Professional traders ask different questions:

Amateur question: "How much can this EA make?"

Professional question: "What's the worst-case scenario?"

Point #6 answers the professional question.

Deconstructing Point #6

The Complete Framework

"Does the EA have clearly defined risk management after losses?"

This breaks into 4 critical sub-questions:

1. Position Sizing Method

What you need to know:

Fixed lots vs dynamic sizing

Scaling factors if used (1.3x max for controlled recovery)

Maximum position size limits

Account percentage caps

Red flags:

"Advanced position management" without specifics

No maximum scaling limits mentioned

Vague "intelligent lot sizing" claims

2. Maximum Drawdown Limits

Professional standard:

Hard-coded maximum drawdown (6-8% acceptable)

Automatic trading suspension at limit

No manual override capabilities

Clear recovery procedures

Amateur warning signs:

No maximum drawdown specified

"Historically low drawdown" without limits

Drawdown depends on "market conditions"

3. Loss Recovery Strategy

Controlled approaches:

Limited scaling with defined multipliers

Maximum number of recovery attempts

Automatic reset after single win

Clear stop-loss at account level

Dangerous approaches:

Unlimited recovery attempts

"Never gives up" mentality

No account-level stops

Manual intervention required

4. Transparency Level

Professional disclosure:

Complete risk methodology explained

Worst-case scenarios documented

Historical maximum drawdown shown

Recovery statistics provided

The Point #6 Audit Process

Step 1: Demand Complete Documentation

Essential questions for EA developers:

"What's the exact position sizing formula?" Should get mathematical formula, not marketing speak

Example: "Base lot × 1.3 after first loss, maximum 1.5x" "What's the maximum possible drawdown?" Should get specific percentage, not "low risk"

Example: "6.8% maximum, automatic suspension at 7%" "How many losing trades before the system stops?" Should get exact number, not "intelligent management"

Example: "Maximum 3 scaled positions, then pause"

Step 2: Verify Against Live Results

Cross-reference claims with Myfxbook data:

Does actual maximum drawdown match claimed limits?

Have the scaling limits ever been exceeded?

What happened during worst losing streaks?

Red flag example:

EA claims "5% maximum drawdown"

Myfxbook shows 12% drawdown period

Developer excuse: "Market conditions were unusual"

Step 3: Test the Worst-Case Logic

Scenario testing:

If EA has 10 losses in a row: - What's the position size on trade 10? - What's the total account exposure? - Does the system automatically stop? - How does recovery work?

Professional EAs will have clear answers. Dangerous EAs will dodge these questions.

Common Point #6 Failures

Failure Type 1: Hidden Martingale

What you see:

"Smart recovery mechanism"

"Advanced position management"

"Intelligent lot sizing"

What it actually is:

Unlimited position doubling

No maximum exposure limits

Account destruction during volatile periods

How to spot it:

No specific scaling factors mentioned

No maximum drawdown guarantees

Vague language about "recovery"

Failure Type 2: Fake Limits

What you see:

"Maximum 5% drawdown"

"Conservative risk management"

"Defined stop losses"

The reality:

Limits can be manually overridden

"Stop losses" are suggestions, not hard stops

Drawdown limits reset during "good periods"

How to verify:

Ask for hard-coded proof

Check if limits have ever been exceeded

Verify automatic enforcement

Failure Type 3: Incomplete Disclosure

What's missing:

Worst-case scenario documentation

Complete risk methodology

Historical extreme examples

Recovery time estimates

Why it matters:

Incomplete information = hidden risks

Professional traders need complete picture

Transparency indicates confidence

Controlled Recovery vs Martingale

The Professional Approach (Acceptable)

DoIt GBP Master example:

Base position: 1% account risk

First recovery: 1.3% (controlled scaling)

Maximum: 1.5% (hard limit)

Total exposure cap: 6.8% of account

Automatic pause after 3 losses

Reset after single recovery win

Why this passes Point #6:

Specific limits clearly defined

Maximum exposure mathematically limited

Automatic enforcement mechanisms

Complete transparency about method

The Dangerous Approach (Fails Point #6)

Typical martingale system:

Base position: 1% account risk

Recovery: "Doubles until recovery"

Maximum: "No limit needed due to high win rate"

Total exposure: "Managed dynamically"

Stop mechanism: "Manual oversight"

Reset: "After full account recovery"

Why this fails Point #6:

No specific limits defined

Unlimited exposure potential

No automatic protection

Vague, non-specific language

The Point #6 Scorecard

Scoring Criteria

Full Point (1.0) - Professional Standard:

Complete risk methodology documented

Specific scaling factors with hard limits

Maximum drawdown mathematically limited

Automatic enforcement mechanisms

Transparent about worst-case scenarios

Partial Point (0.5) - Acceptable with Concerns:

Risk methodology mostly clear

Some limits defined but not comprehensive

Manual oversight required

Limited transparency

Zero Points (0.0) - Dangerous:

Vague risk management descriptions

No specific limits provided

Unlimited scaling potential

Poor or no transparency

Real Examples Scored

Professional EA - 1.0 points:

"Uses 1.3x position scaling after losses, maximum 1.5x, hard stop at 6.8% account drawdown, automatic suspension after 3 consecutive losses, complete methodology documented."

Amateur EA - 0.0 points:

"Advanced risk management system adapts to market conditions using proprietary algorithms for optimal position sizing and recovery."

Implementation for Traders

Your Point #6 Checklist

Before considering any EA:

☐ Risk methodology completely documented

☐ Specific scaling factors provided (if any)

☐ Maximum drawdown limit specified

☐ Automatic enforcement confirmed

☐ Worst-case scenarios explained

☐ Historical maximum drawdown verified

☐ Recovery mechanism transparent

If any box is unchecked, the EA fails Point #6.

Questions That Expose Bad EAs

"What happens after 5 losses in a row?" "What's the maximum possible account drawdown?" "How does the system automatically protect my capital?" "Can you show me the worst historical drawdown period?"

Professional developers will answer enthusiastically. Scammers will dodge or deflect.

Integration with Other Points

Point #6 Validates Other Points

Synergy with Point #1 (Myfxbook):

Verified accounts show actual risk behavior

Claims can be cross-referenced with reality

Historical data validates risk limits

Synergy with Point #4 (Session Filtering):

Risk management during different market conditions

How system behaves during high volatility

Protection during news events

Connection to High Win Rate Trading:

As covered in our analysis of 82% win rate EAs, higher win rates enable different risk approaches

Controlled scaling becomes mathematically favorable

Point #6 ensures the scaling remains controlled

Your Action Plan

This Week:

Audit current EAs using Point #6 criteria Score each EA using the 0.0-1.0 system Identify any EAs with incomplete risk disclosure

Next 30 Days:

Demand complete documentation from EA developers Verify risk claims against Myfxbook data Phase out any EAs that fail Point #6

Long-term:

Never compromise on Point #6 standards Help others understand risk management importance Support transparent developers who embrace full disclosure

The Bottom Line

Point #6 isn't just another checklist item – it's your account's life insurance.

Most EA disasters happen because traders focused on profit potential and ignored risk reality. Point #6 forces you to confront the uncomfortable questions before they become expensive lessons.

The rule is simple: If an EA developer won't clearly explain their risk management, they don't deserve your money.

No exceptions. No compromises. No "trust me" stories.

Your account balance depends on it.

Your Next Steps

🔥 Download the Complete 7-Point Checklist – Get the full framework including detailed Point #6 evaluation criteria.

Remember: Professional risk management isn't optional – it's the foundation of sustainable trading success.

FAQ

Q: What if an EA has great performance but fails Point #6?

A: Walk away. Great performance without proper risk management is unsustainable. Eventually, the hidden risks will surface.

Q: Can an EA pass Point #6 with any position scaling?

A: Yes, if scaling is controlled, limited, and fully disclosed. The key is transparency and hard limits, not the complete absence of scaling.

Q: How do I verify automatic risk enforcement?

A: Ask for code proof or demo account access where you can test the limits. Professional developers will provide verification methods.

Q: What's the difference between Point #6 and general risk management?

A: Point #6 specifically evaluates the EA's built-in risk controls. Your personal risk management (position sizing, portfolio allocation) is separate but equally important.





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