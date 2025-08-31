My Fibonacci MT5 - Advanced Fibonacci Indicator with EA Integration for MetaTrader 5

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Introduction

Fibonacci retracement tools are among the most powerful technical analysis instruments available to traders. The My Fibonacci MT5 indicator brings this classic tool into the modern trading era with enhanced features and seamless Expert Advisor integration specifically designed for MetaTrader 5.

This advanced indicator automatically identifies significant swing points using smart ZigZag filtering, draws adaptive Fibonacci levels based on market volatility, and provides comprehensive data output through 20 dedicated buffers for complete EA integration.

Key Features

Automatic Swing Detection : Smart ZigZag algorithm with configurable parameters

Adaptive Levels : Automatically adjusts Fibonacci levels based on market volatility

Advanced Filtering : Volume validation and smart swing filtering options

EA Integration : 20 data buffers for complete Expert Advisor access

Multi-Timeframe Support : Works across all timeframes and symbols

Customizable Appearance: Fully configurable colors and line styles

Input Parameters

Basic Settings

Fibonacci Name - Unique identifier for the object

Main Line Color - Color of the Fibonacci trendline

Default Levels Color - Color of the Fibonacci levels

Ray Extension - Extends Fibonacci levels to the right (set to true for MT5 right-side placement)

ZigZag Configuration

Depth, Deviation, BackStep - Standard ZigZag parameters

Leg Selection - Choose which swing leg to use for Fibonacci drawing

Advanced Features

Adaptive Levels - Enable/disable volatility-based level adjustment

Volume Validation - Add volume confirmation to swing points

Smart Swing Filtering - Filter out insignificant swings using ATR

Adaptive Level Colors - Color-code levels based on significance

Min Swing Size - Minimum swing size as ATR multiplier

ATR Period - Period for Average True Range calculations

Volume Period - Period for volume averaging

Fibonacci Levels

Fully customizable Fibonacci levels including standard (23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 100%) and extension levels (127.2, 161.8, 261.8%)

EA Integration Technical Details

The My Fibonacci MT5 indicator provides 20 data buffers for Expert Advisor integration, offering complete access to all Fibonacci calculations and market state information.

Buffer Structure

Buffer # Name Description Value Type 0 Fibo_0_Buffer 0% Fibonacci level Price 1 Fibo_236_Buffer 23.6% Fibonacci level Price 2 Fibo_382_Buffer 38.2% Fibonacci level Price 3 Fibo_500_Buffer 50% Fibonacci level Price 4 Fibo_618_Buffer 61.8% Fibonacci level Price 5 Fibo_100_Buffer 100% Fibonacci level Price 6 Fibo_1618_Buffer 161.8% Fibonacci level Price 7 Fibo_Direction_Buffer Trend direction (1=up, -1=down) Integer 8 Market_Volatility_Buffer High volatility flag (1=true, 0=false) Boolean 9 Active_Levels_Buffer Number of active Fibonacci levels Integer 10 Update_Signal_Buffer Fibonacci update signal (1=updated) Boolean 11 Distance_Nearest_Buffer Distance to nearest level in points Double 12 Nearest_Level_ID_Buffer ID of nearest Fibonacci level Integer 13 Price_Position_Buffer Price position between swings (0-1) Double 14 Touch_Signal_Buffer Level touch signal (0=none, 1=touch, 2=bounce, 3=break) Integer 15 SR_Strength_Buffer Support/Resistance strength (0-10) Double 16 Volume_Confirm_Buffer Volume confirmation (1=confirmed) Boolean 17 MTF_Confluence_Buffer Multi-timeframe confluence factor Double 18 Success_Rate_Buffer Historical success rate at current level Double 19 Risk_Reward_Buffer Risk/Reward ratio at current position Double

Accessing Buffer Data in EA

To access the Fibonacci data in your Expert Advisor, use the iCustom function with the appropriate buffer number:

// EA integration example

double GetFibonacciLevel(int bufferIndex)

{

return iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "My Fibonacci MT5",

"MyFibonacci_MT5_v11", clrRed, clrAqua, true, // Basic settings

12, 5, 3, 1, // ZigZag settings

true, false, true, false, 0.3, 14, 20, // Advanced features

0.0, 23.6, 38.2, 50.0, 61.8, 78.6, 100.0, 127.2, 161.8, 261.8, // Levels

bufferIndex, 0); // Buffer and shift

}





// Example usage

double fibo618 = GetFibonacciLevel(4); // Get 61.8% level

double direction = GetFibonacciLevel(7); // Get trend direction

double touchSignal = GetFibonacciLevel(14); // Get touch signal





Practical EA Implementation Example

Here's a complete example of how to use the Fibonacci data in a trading EA:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| FibonacciEA.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, My Fibonacci MT5 |

//| aan.isnaini@gmail.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, My Fibonacci MT5"

#property link "aan.isnaini@gmail.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property strict





// Input parameters

input double LotSize = 0.1;

input int StopLossPoints = 50;

input int TakeProfitPoints = 100;

input int MagicNumber = 12345;





// Buffer references

enum FIBO_BUFFERS {

BUFFER_0, // 0%

BUFFER_236, // 23.6%

BUFFER_382, // 38.2%

BUFFER_500, // 50%

BUFFER_618, // 61.8%

BUFFER_100, // 100%

BUFFER_1618, // 161.8%

BUFFER_DIR, // Direction

BUFFER_VOLAT, // Volatility

BUFFER_LEVELS, // Active levels

BUFFER_UPDATE, // Update signal

BUFFER_DIST, // Distance to nearest

BUFFER_NEAREST, // Nearest level ID

BUFFER_POS, // Price position

BUFFER_TOUCH, // Touch signal

BUFFER_STR, // S/R strength

BUFFER_VOL, // Volume confirmation

BUFFER_MTF, // MTF confluence

BUFFER_SUCCESS, // Success rate

BUFFER_RR // Risk/Reward

};





//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}





//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

}





//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

// Check for new bar

static datetime lastBarTime;

datetime currentBarTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0);

if(lastBarTime == currentBarTime) return;

lastBarTime = currentBarTime;

// Get Fibonacci data

double touchSignal = GetFiboData(BUFFER_TOUCH);

double direction = GetFiboData(BUFFER_DIR);

double successRate = GetFiboData(BUFFER_SUCCESS);

double rrRatio = GetFiboData(BUFFER_RR);

double nearestLevel = GetFiboData(BUFFER_NEAREST);

// Trading logic

if(touchSignal >= 1 && successRate > 60 && rrRatio > 1.5)

{

if(direction > 0 && (nearestLevel == BUFFER_382 || nearestLevel == BUFFER_618))

{

// Buy at support with good success rate and R/R

OpenTrade(ORDER_TYPE_BUY);

}

else if(direction < 0 && (nearestLevel == BUFFER_382 || nearestLevel == BUFFER_618))

{

// Sell at resistance with good success rate and R/R

OpenTrade(ORDER_TYPE_SELL);

}

}

// Check for exit conditions

CheckForExits();

}





//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Get Fibonacci data from indicator |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double GetFiboData(FIBO_BUFFERS buffer)

{

return iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "My Fibonacci MT5",

"MyFibonacci_MT5_v11", clrRed, clrAqua, true,

12, 5, 3, 1,

true, false, true, false, 0.3, 14, 20,

0.0, 23.6, 38.2, 50.0, 61.8, 78.6, 100.0, 127.2, 161.8, 261.8,

buffer, 0);

}





//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Open a trade |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OpenTrade(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType)

{

double price = (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY) ? Ask : Bid;

double sl = (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY) ? price - StopLossPoints * _Point : price + StopLossPoints * _Point;

double tp = (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY) ? price + TakeProfitPoints * _Point : price - TakeProfitPoints * _Point;

MqlTradeRequest request = {0};

MqlTradeResult result = {0};

request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;

request.symbol = _Symbol;

request.volume = LotSize;

request.type = orderType;

request.price = price;

request.sl = sl;

request.tp = tp;

request.magic = MagicNumber;

request.comment = "My Fibonacci MT5 EA";

OrderSend(request, result);

}





//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check for exit conditions |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CheckForExits()

{

for(int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--)

{

ul ticket = PositionGetTicket(i);

if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == MagicNumber)

{

// Add your exit logic here

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+





Advanced EA Strategies

The comprehensive data provided by My Fibonacci MT5 enables sophisticated trading strategies:

1. Fibonacci Bounce Strategy

// Enter on bounce from key Fibonacci levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%)

if(touchSignal == 2 && (nearestLevel == BUFFER_382 || nearestLevel == BUFFER_500 || nearestLevel == BUFFER_618))

{

// Additional confirmation: volume and volatility

if(GetFiboData(BUFFER_VOL) > 0 && GetFiboData(BUFFER_VOLAT) > 0)

{

OpenTrade(direction > 0 ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ORDER_TYPE_SELL);

}

}





2. Breakout Strategy

// Enter on breakout of Fibonacci level with volume confirmation

if(touchSignal == 3 && GetFiboData(BUFFER_VOL) > 0)

{

// Use MTF confluence for additional confirmation

if(GetFiboData(BUFFER_MTF) > 1.5)

{

OpenTrade(direction > 0 ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ORDER_TYPE_SELL);

}

}





3. Volatility-Based Position Sizing

// Adjust position size based on market volatility

double volatilityFactor = GetFiboData(BUFFER_VOLAT) ? 0.5 : 1.0;

double adjustedLotSize = LotSize * volatilityFactor;





Optimization Tips

Parameter Optimization: Test different ZigZag settings (Depth, Deviation, BackStep) for your specific symbol and timeframe Level Sensitivity: Adjust the minimum swing size based on the symbol's average true range Timeframe Combination: Use higher timeframe Fibonacci levels for more significant support/resistance Volume Filter: Enable volume validation in high-impact trading sessions

Conclusion

The My Fibonacci MT5 indicator provides traders with a professional-grade Fibonacci tool that seamlessly integrates with Expert Advisors. With its 20 data buffers, adaptive levels, and smart market state detection, it offers everything needed to create sophisticated Fibonacci-based trading systems.

Whether you're building a simple bounce strategy or a complex multi-timeframe confluence system, My Fibonacci MT5 provides the accurate, reliable Fibonacci calculations that form the foundation of successful technical analysis.