Fibonacci Trading - by Carolyn Boroden

2008, 320 pages, by Carolyn Boroden – from McGraw-Hill Education.

I’m not very friendly regarding Fibonacci, but I kept my mind open and decided to read a “serious” (at least I tought) book about the subject, after all I was reading a book written by the Fibonacci Queen, Carolyn Boroden…

This is a very boring reading. Bizarre things, Chapter #1 and #2 have 3-pages each! WTF?! So why this book has 320 pages? Because of the repetitive chart images that almost cover an entire page, and instead of writing and pointing explanations directly on the chart, the author decided to write tons of paragraphs describing each chart.

Event the software used to draw the Fibos is weird, because the reader don’t have a clue of what is happening when the Fibo levels appear on certain places of the chart. Totally unfriendly.

Videos on YouTube are more instructional than this book. Stay away from it!





#NOTRECOMMENDED #EVER

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