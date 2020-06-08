(08 JUNE 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:OPEC+ cut

Activity across European futures hint at a marginally negative open on Monday. The FTSE is preparing to give back a part of its recent gains on firmer pound, however, in the dearth of concrete deterioration in Covid stats, the strong recovery in oil, commodity prices and improved demand in pharmaceuticals amid AstraZeneca-Gilead merger talks should easily attract dip buyers as British blue-chip prices retreat.

WTI crude rallied past $40 a barrel as OPEC and Russia agreed to extend the supply cut by 9.7 million barrels per day, which equals roughly 10% of global daily production, for a month. Signs of improved global demand and rising expectation of a faster-than-earlier-thought economic recovery should continue supporting oil prices. Oil traders will likely be chasing dip-buying opportunities to carry the oil rally toward the 200-day moving average ($46.40 pb).

In the FX markets, the US dollar was slightly better bid at the start of the week, while the US 10-year yield hit 0.90% for the first time since March as capital moved towards riskier assets.

The downside correction in gold is gaining momentum below the $1700 per oz. Strong risk appetite and improved US yields should encourage a deeper downside correction toward $1645, the major Fibonacci 38.2% retracement on March – May rally, which should distinguish between the actual positive trend and a medium term bearish reversal.

The EURUSD retreated below 1.13 in Asia, but the sentiment in euro remains positive. Price retreats may offer interesting dip-buying opportunities for euro-bulls pursuing a further rise toward the 1.15 mark.

The USDCAD consolidates a touch above the 1.34 mark, but solid oil prices provides a stronger case for a move below this level.

Cable tests the 200-day moving average (1.2730) to the upside despite inconclusive Brexit talks last week and the mounting risk of a no-deal Brexit by the end of this year. Sterling could appreciate if external factors continue dragging the US dollar lower. But the unfounded strength in sterling points at a mounting risk of sizeable headwinds as we approach the 1.30 mark. A positive reversal in US dollar appetite could rapidly pull the rug from under the pound.

By Ipek Ozkardeskaya