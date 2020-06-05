(05 JUNE 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2: ECB announced Purchasing Program (PEPP) by 600 billion euros





In Europe, however, more monetary stimulus gave a decent boost to the single currency. Though the worse-than-expected slump in German factory orders triggered a soft kneejerk sell-off this morning. The European Central Bank (ECB) announced at yesterday’s monetary policy meeting the extension of the Pandemic Emergency Purchasing Program (PEPP) by 600 billion euros, versus 500-billion-euro expected by analysts. The additional 100-billion-euro has been perceived as Christine Lagarde and the ECB’s confidence on the actual monetary policy and their determination to give support to the European economy despite the German court’s request for justification of their massive sovereign debt purchases. As a result, investors continue putting their trust in the ECB and this gives a sustainable positive spin to the single currency. The EURUSD pulled out the final major technical resistance 1.1290, the minor 76.4% Fibonacci retracement on March debasement, before 1.1495, the year-to-date peak. At this point, technical indicators point at strongly overbought conditions and a minor downside correction in euro could be healthy at the current levels. However, price retreats could give good dip-buying opportunities for the euro-bulls targeting a further rise towards the 1.15 mark.

Cable on the other hand loses momentum above the 1.26 mark, which has acted as a decent resistance to the past three-month’s slightly down-trending channel. This week’s Brexit talks will likely lead to no breakthrough, other than leaders agreeing to keep talking, which shouldn’t change the UK’s decision to crash out of the EU by the end of this year. With no-deal Brexit worries hanging in the air, the soft US dollar could be the only catalyzer of a stronger GBPUSD in the short run. The mid-term outlook remains negative for sterling. Price advances could be good selling opportunities for mean reversion traders.

WTI crude consolidates a touch below $38 per barrel as investors await an official confirmation of further OPEC+ output cuts, but it appears that news won’t hit the headlines before the weekly closing bell. There is many contradictory news regarding the OPEC+ meeting. Some sources say that the meeting will take place on Saturday, while others claim that the delay in OPEC+ announcement may be due to poor compliance with oil producer nations’ commitment to cut supply. The latter scenario could dampen the mood and erase a part of recent gains in oil. With rising risks of a less suitable OPEC+ deal to lower production, oil will likely close the week flat-to-negative.