Dynamic Trading Indicators - Book by Mark Helweg

2002, 240 pages, by Mark Helweg & David Stendahl.

Reading Price is very difficult. With this book you will learn how to read Price from the “Fair Value” approach, and also, identify Overbought/Oversold and Extremely Overbought/Oversold zones. This is a very well written book with dozens of examples and formulas for you to calculate/build your own indicators.

Of course that this is not a magical oscillator/indicator, but when used in conjunction with other tools you will have the odds on your favor.

#TotallyRecommended!

😉