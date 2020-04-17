Sentiment Indicators – Book by Abe Cofnas

2010, 288 pages, by Abe Cofnas.

I’m always looking for new approaches to “see”, analyze and interpret the markets, I personally hate candlesticks in lower timeframes, they are almost useless. So this book was a blessing to read. It is very well written and explores alternative chart types for you to explore: Renko, Proce Break, Kagi and Point & Figure charts.

Even if the platform you use doesn’t support these chart types the book spends a lot of time to explain the calculations for you to implement in any platform that allows coding.

After reading with an open mind, my imagination ran wild and started to explore several new approaches to draw charts.

Very inspiring! And totally recommended!

#TotallyRecommended!

😉