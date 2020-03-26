A Complete Guide to Volume Price Analysis – By Anna Coulling

2013, 195 pages, by Anna Coulling.

This book has its value for those who are in the search of comprehend the relation of Price and Volume. The writing style is a little bit boring with huge paragraphs and confusing and repetitive explanations, it seems like a literary book instead of a technical one.

Sometimes the author makes dangerous generic claims putting all markets together when dealing with Volume data. Stocks, Futures, Forex, are all different kind of animals, several times she puts all in the same basket.

Also the book has not enough charts to prove all the points being made on the book.

On the other side, it is a good experience for those trying to go deep in the Volume subject. It it is cheap or you get lucky to have a friend with a copy, give it a try... The first half of the book is readable.

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