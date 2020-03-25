Technical Analysis from A to Z - by Steven Achelis

2000, 400 pages, by Steven Achelis.

This is the one-stop shop for those striving to get the knowledge about the myriad of Technical indicators out there. Obviously, the author didn't cover every indicator in the face of the earth but the most commonly used are there and with this book you save a lot of time on searching for something valuable for your trading style.

On some indicators the description and/or the rationale behind the indicator fall short but you still have a general idea if this indicator could be useful for you or not.

Totally recommended for novice and intermediate traders.

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