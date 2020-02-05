AUDUSD LONG TRADE SETUP
Analytics & Forecasts

AUDUSD LONG TRADE SETUP

5 February 2020, 04:54
Lalit Matta
Lalit Matta
0
134
The 4 & 1 hour is turning up against the .6674 lows. While above there the pair can see a bounce to correct the cycle from the 1/26/2018 highs at .8144 where the daily right side is down.
##AUDUSD #AUDUSDFORECAST #forextuitions #lalitmatta