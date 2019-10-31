2002, 408 pages, by George Pruitt / John R. Hill.

I know! It’s a book about TradeStation! And this is a Metatrader place!

Please open your mind… This book has a hell of a theory background, and I liked a lot, and all the “Setups” in this book are pretty neat, of course that depending on the market you are playing, studying and trading, some of them could seem outdated.

But there is a lot of very good information in this book: The King Keltner Trading Strategy, Bollinger Bandit, Dynamic Breakouts, and some others.

If you have a chance to have get a grip on this book, don’t loose your chance, because its price it is above the average, as of today, it costs USD 73 (new). and if you are an MQL developer 1/3rd of the book is useless because it is focused on TradeStation users. But anyway, all code from TradeStation’s EasyLanguage could be easily understood and replicated into MQL if you are a seasoned MQL developer.

#Recommended!

😉

Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation - George Pruitt





