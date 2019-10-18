Forex Patterns & Probabilities – by Ed Ponsi

2017, 272 pages, by Ed Ponsi.

This book is, as I consider, the continuation and complement to the 2010’s “Playbook: Strategies and Trade Set-ups” from the same author. Although it is a bit pricey (as of today. USD 57 on Kindle), for those who enjoyed the objectivness and NO BS approach of Ed Ponsi previous work, you will not be disappointed with his new book.

Again, and as I sai in the previous review, his titles are maybe a little misleading, promissing the Holy Grail in Forex giving you the exact setups and strategies to win money right away, but as you already know, it is not the case in almost any book…

He did a good job on filling the gaps over his previous book and updating several important information about the Forex market. If you already know even at least a little about Technical Analysis you will be enjoying this reading…

#Recommended!

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