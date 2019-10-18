2010, 240 pages, by Ed Ponsi.

This book is a delight to read. If you are new to the Forex world you will find almost everything you need in this book.

Maybe the title could be a little misleading where someone should expect trading strategies "ready to go", but it goes well on explaining all the mechanics of trading the Forex market for you as a newcomer to it or coming from the stock market.

If you are a Stocks, Futures or Commodities trader and is willing to make an entrance into the Forex world, I highly recommend this book. Easy reading, No BS, all full information.

It is not complete on all aspects of the Forex market, but it is a must-read.

;)





The Ed Ponsi Forex Playbook: Strategies and Trade Set-Ups





