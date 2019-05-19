Xtreme Trendline
Xtreme Trendline is an advanced powerful trend indicator. This indicator is based on candles analysis and trend channels. It can be used on any trading pair or instrument on any time-frame. This indicator is fully customizable by user.
Link to MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38687
Link to MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38976
Features
- Any trading instrument
- Any timeframe
- Fully customizable by user
- More Trendlines on one chart
- Automatic trend direction channels
Possible usage
- M15 for fast scalping
- M30, H1 for day trading
- H4 for swing trading
- D1, W1 for position trading
Can be use on more timeframe at once to catch best moment for the trade entry.
Can be placed more time to one chart with different settings for better trend filtering.
Possible adjustments - Tips:
By increasing PriceLineMainPeriod and PriceLineFilter parameter the indicator will create less false signals but also detection of the trend reversal will be slower.
Generally said:
- Higher PriceLineMainPeriod value - slower indicator but less false signals
- Higher PriceLineFilter value - slower indicator but less false signals (recommended to use higher numbers for the more volatile trading pairs)
Below you can find some examples (for the inspiration) how these parameters can be set for different trading pairs on different time-frames.
- PriceLineMainPeriod = PLMP
- PriceLineFilter = PLF
ParametersTrendline Settings
- PriceLineMainPeriod - Main trendline detection period¨
- PriceLineFilter - Filtering constant
- PriceLineSmoothPeriod - Main trendline smooth period
- UptrendBackColor - Background color for UPtrend line
- UptrendFrontColor - Foreground color for UPtrend line
- DowntrendBackColor - Background color for DOWNtrend line
- DowntrendFrontColor - Foreground color for DOWNtrend line
- BackLineWidth - Background Trendline width
- FrontLineWidth - Foreground Trendline width
- ShowTrendArrows - Show/Hide Reversal arrows
- ArrowUpColor - UPtrend reversal arrow color
- ArrowDownColor - DOWNtrend reversal arrow color
- ShowReversalPoint - Show/Hide Reversal points on trendline
- ReversalPointColor - Reversal points color
- LineInBackground - Trendline in foreground/background selction
Trend Stable Area Settings
- ShowStableTrend - Show/Hide stable trend area channel
- StableTrendMaxVariance - Maximum variance for stable trend area detection
- StableTrendMinLength - Minimum bars for the stable trend area detection
- StableTrendMaxWidth - Maximum bars distance for the stable trend area
- StableTrendAreaColor - Stable trend area channel color
- StableTrendAreaLineStyle - Stable trend area channel line style
- StableTrendAreaLineWidth - Stable trend area channel line width
- StableTrendAreaProlong - Stable trend area channel lines prolong to the future
- StableTrendAreaFill - Stable trend area channel fill with color