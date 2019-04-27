USDCHF turns off higher prices on price failure on Friday leaving risk of a pullback on the cards. Resistance resides at the 1.0250 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 1.0300 level and then the 1.0350 level. Further out, resistance comes in at the 1.0400 level. On the downside, support is seen at the 1.0150 level. A turn below here will set the stage for more decline towards the 1.0100 level. And then the 1.0050 level. Further down, support resides at the 1.0000 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. All in all, USDCHF continues to eye further downside pressure as it rejected higher prices on Friday











