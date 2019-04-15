(15 APRIL 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:Risk is on, the dollar is down

Investors ended last week on a risk-on mood amid optimism regarding ongoing trade talks between China and the US. On Saturday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the US and China were nearing the final stage of trade negotiations. The tone of the declaration was quite optimistic and suggested that the waiting would be finally over. A matter of days apparently. However, investors remained somewhat cautious despite the comments. The US government has been extremely optimistic over the last few months despite a clear lack of progresses. There is therefore the fear that the US delegation would under deliver, especially since China would also be able to enforce the agreement should the US reneges on certain part of the deal afterward – and vice-versa.

The buck continued to move lower on Monday morning with the dollar index reaching 96.80. The Swedish krone performed the best as USD/SEK eased 0.30% to 9.2454, while the pound sterling and the single currency were also edging higher, up 0.21% and 0.19%, respectively.

We believe that the dollar suffer more in the coming days amid rising tension between the Fed and Donald Trump. The US president suggested that the Fed should unleash liquidity to give a kick to economic growth. It would send a very bad signal to investors should the central bank starts taking order from the government as it hurt massively its credibility.

By Arnaud Masset



