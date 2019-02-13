(13 FEBRUARY 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:CAD bounce shortened

Following January’s Bank of Canada’s (BoC) meeting, which decided to maintain its key rate at 1.75% for the second consecutive time, the loonie is holding up against the greenback. Under current settings, we expect the Canadian economy to stay robust and the BoC possibly to hike its rate by December 2019. USD/CAD’s drop from yesterday might be over, as optimism for resolution of the Sino-American trade dispute builds. However, risk of a US government shutdown by Saturday looms. Currently trading at 1.3225, USD/CAD is heading along 1.3255 short-term.



