(06 FEBRUARY 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:Yen in recovery

Inflation outlook cuts by the Bank of Japan for 2019 don’t seem to bother investors, who are favouring JPY as a safe haven currency, after US President Trump’s State of the Union address that didn’t provide any news on trade talks with China. It seems that US authorities are willing to enforce their right of extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou and are willing to introduce sanctions for national security reasons against China-based telecom equipment supplier ZTE for suspicion of espionage, bad news for trade truce. There are probably good reasons for such a posture, as shown by Trump’s insistence on the need to invest in “cutting-edge industries of the future”, including AI and 5G wireless networks, China has become a major competitor in technology development.



