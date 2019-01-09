Valid or InValid
Analytics & Forecasts

9 January 2019, 00:40
Samuel Akinbowale
Which among this Red and Blue Arrow is Valid.{eg  GBPUSD:-FxP::1= Valid}







https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723094