Introduction
This page consist of detailed screen shot on how to rely on Fx Parade strategy for Day Trading.
Installation
Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26580 and click on any of this, {see screen-shot below}.
Follow the instructions to download FxParade file, or click here for some instructions.
Chart Preparation
TimeFrame: M15 chart.
Apply two FxParade indicator to any instrument/pair of your choice.
Press Ctrl+N ,and right click on Fx_Parade and select "Attach to a chart".
After successfully attaching "Set A" file,
Repeat this Process to attach "Set B" file
click here to download Set A and Set B file
https://c.mql5.com/6/819/set_A_Day_Trading_Strategy_with_FxParade_Indicator.set
https://c.mql5.com/6/819/set_B_Day_Trading_Strategy_with_FxParade_Indicator.set
You should have a dancing chart like this screen-shot
Application of two or more "Fx_Parade" indicator with different time frame wlll result to dancing label.
Remember Fx_Parade does not repaint.
Differences Between Set:A And Set:B
|Input Parameter
|SET:A
|SET:B
|TimeFrame
|H4
|M15
|ChartColorProperty
|UserDefault
|UserDefault
|Fast_MA
|1
|1
|Slow_MA
|3
|3
|Signal_MA
|5
|5
|Filter_Buy
|2
|2
|Filter_Sell
|3
|3
|NoticeColour
|clrMidnightBlue
|clrMidnightBlue
|Y_Axis
|60
|60
|X_Axis
|0
|0
|size
|300
|300
|Show_Fractal
|true
|true
|Show_Trail_ALevel
|true
|true
|Show_Trail_BLevel
|true
|true
|FXParade_Arrow_Buy
|false
|true
|FXParade_Arrow_Sell
|false
|true
|Show_chartOnForeGround
|true
|true
|PopAlert
|false
|false
|PushNotification
|false
|false
|Email
|false
|false
|EmailNotice
|hi_New_Strong_Alert
|hi_New_Strong_Alert
|ColourChangeOnInput
|false
|true
You can also use this table to set the Input parameter instead of loading Set:A and Set:B.
Entry and Exit Rules
- Buy entry:
- if Fx_Parade arrow Buy appear/pops up and
- Previous candle Bar closes above H4 trail,
- Take A BUY Position.
Remember to close Sell Position when opening Buy.
Sell entry:
- if Fx_Parade arrow Sell appear/pops up and
- Previous candle Bar closes below H4 trail,
- Take A SELL Position.
- Remember to close Buy Position when opening Sell.
Screen-shot
Screen-shot Guide for TakeProfit
TakeProfit Rules For Buy Order
- When Buying and opened order is rolling at profit,
- Always take profit at New Regulated High.
- A Regulated High is confirmed when market price retraced back to H4 Trail Block from Above.
TakeProfit Rules For Sell Order
- When Selling and opened order is rolling at profit,
- Always take profit at New Regulated Low
- A Regulated Low is confirmed when market price retraced back to H4 Trail Block from Below.
More Examples
FxParade does not repaint. FxParade is MTF:: Multi time frame indicator. FxParade is Simple and easy to follow. FxParade can be applied with any instrument.