Day Trading Strategy with FxParade Indicator
8 December 2018, 07:22
Samuel Akinbowale
Introduction

This page consist of detailed screen shot on how to rely on Fx Parade strategy for Day Trading.

Installation

Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26580 and click on any of this, {see screen-shot below}.


Follow the instructions to download FxParade file, or click here for some instructions.

Chart Preparation

TimeFrame: M15 chart.
Apply two FxParade indicator to any instrument/pair of your choice.

Press Ctrl+N ,and right click on Fx_Parade and select "Attach to a chart".

After successfully attaching "Set A" file,
Repeat this Process to attach "Set B" file

click here to download Set A and Set B file

https://c.mql5.com/6/819/set_A_Day_Trading_Strategy_with_FxParade_Indicator.set

https://c.mql5.com/6/819/set_B_Day_Trading_Strategy_with_FxParade_Indicator.set

You should have a dancing chart like this screen-shot

Application of two or more "Fx_Parade" indicator with different time frame wlll result to dancing label.
Remember Fx_Parade does not repaint.


Differences Between Set:A And Set:B

Input Parameter 
SET:A
 SET:B
TimeFrame
H4
M15
ChartColorProperty
UserDefault
UserDefault
Fast_MA
1
1
Slow_MA
3
3
Signal_MA
5
5
Filter_Buy
2
2
Filter_Sell
3
3
NoticeColour
clrMidnightBlue
clrMidnightBlue
Y_Axis
60
60
X_Axis
0
0
size
300
300
Show_Fractal
true
true
Show_Trail_ALevel
true
true
Show_Trail_BLevel
true
true
FXParade_Arrow_Buy
false
true
FXParade_Arrow_Sell
false
true
Show_chartOnForeGround
true
true
PopAlert
false
false
PushNotification
false
false
Email
false
false
EmailNotice
hi_New_Strong_Alert
hi_New_Strong_Alert
 ColourChangeOnInput false true

You can also use this table to set the Input parameter instead of loading Set:A and Set:B.


Entry and Exit Rules

  • Buy entry:

  • if Fx_Parade arrow Buy appear/pops up and
  • Previous candle Bar closes above H4 trail,
  • Take A BUY Position.

  • Remember to close Sell Position when opening Buy.

  • Sell entry:

  • if Fx_Parade arrow Sell appear/pops up and
  • Previous candle Bar closes below H4 trail,
  • Take A SELL Position.


  • Remember to close Buy Position when opening Sell.


Screen-shot












Screen-shot Guide for TakeProfit

TakeProfit Rules For Buy Order
  •  When Buying and opened order is rolling at profit,
  •  Always take profit at New Regulated High.
  •  A Regulated High is confirmed when market price retraced back to H4 Trail Block from Above.


TakeProfit Rules For Sell Order
  •  When Selling and opened order is rolling at profit,
  •  Always take profit at New Regulated Low
  •  A Regulated Low is confirmed when market price retraced back to H4 Trail Block from Below.









More Examples

