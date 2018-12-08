Introduction



This page consist of detailed screen shot on how to rely on Fx Parade strategy for Day Trading.

Installation



Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26580 and click on any of this, {see screen-shot below}.





Follow the instructions to download FxParade file, or click here for some instructions.



Chart Preparation



TimeFrame: M15 chart.

Apply two FxParade indicator to any instrument/pair of your choice.

Press Ctrl+N ,and right click on Fx_Parade and select "Attach to a chart".

After successfully attaching "Set A" file,

Repeat this Process to attach "Set B" file

click here to download Set A and Set B file

https://c.mql5.com/6/819/set_A_Day_Trading_Strategy_with_FxParade_Indicator.set

https://c.mql5.com/6/819/set_B_Day_Trading_Strategy_with_FxParade_Indicator.set

You should have a dancing chart like this screen-shot

Application of two or more "Fx_Parade" indicator with different time frame wlll result to dancing label.

Remember Fx_Parade does not repaint.





Differences Between Set:A And Set:B



Input Parameter

SET:A

SET:B TimeFrame

H4

M15

ChartColorProperty

UserDefault

UserDefault

Fast_MA

1

1

Slow_MA

3

3

Signal_MA

5

5

Filter_Buy

2

2

Filter_Sell

3

3

NoticeColour

clrMidnightBlue

clrMidnightBlue

Y_Axis

60

60

X_Axis

0

0

size

300

300

Show_Fractal

true

true

Show_Trail_ALevel

true

true

Show_Trail_BLevel

true

true

FXParade_Arrow_Buy

false

true

FXParade_Arrow_Sell

false

true

Show_chartOnForeGround

true

true

PopAlert

false

false

PushNotification

false

false

Email

false

false

EmailNotice

hi_New_Strong_Alert

hi_New_Strong_Alert

ColourChangeOnInput false true

You can also use this table to set the Input parameter instead of loading Set:A and Set:B.





Entry and Exit Rules



Buy entry:

if Fx_Parade arrow Buy appear/pops up and

appear/pops up and Previous candle Bar closes above H4 trail,

H4 trail, Take A BUY Position .

.



Remember to close Sell Position when opening Buy.



Sell entry:

if Fx_Parade arrow Sell appear/pops up and

appear/pops up and Previous candle Bar closes below H4 trail,

H4 trail, Take A SELL Position .

.





Remember to close Buy Position when opening Sell.















































Screen-shot Guide for TakeProfit



TakeProfit Rules For Buy Order When Buying and opened order is rolling at profit,

and opened order is rolling at profit, Always take profit at New Regulated High .

. A Regulated High is confirmed when market price retraced back to H4 Trail Block from Above.



TakeProfit Rules For Sell Order

When Selling and opened order is rolling at profit,

and opened order is rolling at profit, Always take profit at New Regulated Low

A Regulated Low is confirmed when market price retraced back to H4 Trail Block from Below.































More Examples



https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723298

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723456

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723630

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723707

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723767

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723938

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723883





please message me in case you need me add more function to help with your need Or for any other assistance .



