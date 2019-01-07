Forex Majors: Options And Futures Analysis For January 7, 2019





EURUSD

Today we expect growth to the zone of 8%. An increase of $ 67 million strengthens the zone by 8%. Medium-term reference point of increase, - option level of growth of $ 40 million.





GBPUSD

Today we expect a rebound from the zone of 12% and an increase to the zone of 16%. In case of fixation below the 12% zone, we expect a decline to the 8% zone.





AUDUSD

Today, we expect a rebound from the zone of 8% and the subsequent decline to the weekly market maker balance. When consolidating above the 8% zone, there will be an increase to the market maker resistance level.





USDJPY

Today, we expect a rebound from the zone of 4% of buyers and an increase to the zone of 16%. The final guideline of growth for the current week is the market maker resistance level.





USDCHF

The closest support is the zone of 12% and the level of the limit buyer. Today it expects a rebound from the zone of 12% and an increase to the level of the limit seller.





