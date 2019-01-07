Forex Majors: Options And Futures Analysis For January 7, 2019
Forex Majors: Options And Futures Analysis For January 7, 2019

7 January 2019, 11:26
AssistantTrader
EURUSD

Today we expect growth to the zone of 8%. An increase of $ 67 million strengthens the zone by 8%. Medium-term reference point of increase, - option level of growth of $ 40 million.

EURUSD M30

GBPUSD

Today we expect a rebound from the zone of 12% and an increase to the zone of 16%. In case of fixation below the 12% zone, we expect a decline to the 8% zone.

GBPUSD M30

AUDUSD

Today, we expect a rebound from the zone of 8% and the subsequent decline to the weekly market maker balance. When consolidating above the 8% zone, there will be an increase to the market maker resistance level.

AUDUSD M30

USDJPY

Today, we expect a rebound from the zone of 4% of buyers and an increase to the zone of 16%. The final guideline of growth for the current week is the market maker resistance level.

USDJPY M30

USDCHF

The closest support is the zone of 12% and the level of the limit buyer. Today it expects a rebound from the zone of 12% and an increase to the level of the limit seller.

USDCHF M30



A detailed analytical review of the major currency pairs of the Forex market, Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies, WTI crude oil, gold index, and S&P 500 stock index is further on YouTube channel.
#forex