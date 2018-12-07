At Traders Fair-2018, NordFX Presents the Latest Developments for Working in Forex, Crypto and Stock Markets

At the end of November 2018, a specialized Forex exhibition organized by FinExpo was held in the largest city of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City. It gathered more than a thousand guests and participants. NordFX took part in this large-scale event, presenting at its booth a wide range of products for both traders and investors.

In addition to traditional services for trading on the Forex market, NordFX specialists presented the latest developments for professional exchange trading in cryptocurrencies and crypto indexes using the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, as well as ample opportunities to invest in the company's specialized Investment Funds.

Three of these funds include shares of world industry leaders, including Amazon, Nike, Boeing, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, MasterCard, Visa, Google, Facebook and many others. In addition to highest reliability and growth prospects, these funds have a low entry threshold, which allows NordFX clients, having even small amounts, to take full advantage of portfolio investments and professional asset management.

In order to familiarize Vietnamese traders with the company's products in more detail, a seminar was held after the expo, where a lot of attention was paid to the RAMM – service, a unique trading signal copying platform that allows you to automatically control the level of acceptable risk.

In addition to these events, a number of meetings were held in Ho Chi Minh City with current and potential IB-partners of NordFX, whose participants were able to get acquainted with the benefits of a two-tier affiliate program, as well as discuss ways to further develop the company.

