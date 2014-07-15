S&P 500 forecast: 2014, July 13 - 20

The S&P 500 did in fact fall during the course of the week, but found enough support near the 1950 level to turn things back around and form a hammer the looks a bit like a hammer. Because of this, if we can finally break above 2000, we would be buyers and expect to see this market to go much higher. Ultimately, we think that will happen, but being patient will be necessary in order to take advantage of this move. Alternately, a pullback could happen and that of course could be a nice buying opportunity.