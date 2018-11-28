Aggressive Breakout New Features and Strategies

PURCHASE AGGRESSIVE BREAKOUT AT THIS LINK:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22633
NEW PENDING ORDER SETTING for VERSION 3.1
DOWNLOAD THE VERSION 2.5 SETTING FILES BELOW
JUST ADDED A REALLY AMAZING SETTING
LOOK FOR THIS BRAND NEW SETTING FILE...............
AGGRESSIVE-BREAKOUT--BB--RANGING--LOT.1--M5.set
.............................................................................................................................................
*** VERSION 2.2 -- THE NEW CANDLE START TRAIL WORKS GREAT WITH BREAK EVEN SET TO THE SAME VALUE AS CANDLE START TRAIL ***
(MAKE SURE TO SET TP SL and TSL TO 0 WHEN USING CANDLE TRAIL)
- NEW Candle Trailing - Start Trailing when in X Pips Profit.
(Example: Start trailing candles when 15 Pips profit is hit)
Version 2.1 2018.12.29
Virtual TP Percentage of Balance is now set to 0 (Disabled)
Virtual TP in $ is now set to $1 (Easier to understand for new traders)
(This update allows you to select for example Monday only to Trade but even if the other days are false, grid recovery will continue to trade until finished)
NEW FEATURE - Stop Trading when Margin is Above X% of Balance
- Fixed A problem with Default Strategy
- New Account Equity + or - Close Trades
- New Account Pips + or - Close Trades
- New Grid Recovery System to save you from losing trades
- New 3 Stacked Moving Average Filter
- New ECN On/Off Feature
- New Default Breakout Strategy using Bollinger Bands Deviation 2.5 open, Grid Recovery, and EMA 1-5-10 Filter
PURCHASE AGGRESSIVE BREAKOUT AT THIS LINK:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22633#!tab=tab_p_overview