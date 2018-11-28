Aggressive Breakout New Features and Strategies

PURCHASE AGGRESSIVE BREAKOUT AT THIS LINK: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22633

NEW PENDING ORDER SETTING for VERSION 3.1

H1 Timeframe on EURUSD USDJPY AUDUSD EURAUD AGGRESSIVE-BREAKOUT-3.1--PENDING--SL150--HI-WIN-STRATEGY--H1.zip



DOWNLOAD THE VERSION 2.5 SETTING FILES BELOW

JUST ADDED A REALLY AMAZING SETTING LOOK FOR THIS BRAND NEW SETTING FILE...............

AGGRESSIVE-BREAKOUT--BB--RANGING--LOT.1--M5.set

.............................................................................................................................................

*** VERSION 2.2 -- THE NEW CANDLE START TRAIL WORKS GREAT WITH BREAK EVEN SET TO THE SAME VALUE AS CANDLE START TRAIL ***

(MAKE SURE TO SET TP SL and TSL TO 0 WHEN USING CANDLE TRAIL)

Version 2.2 2019.01.06 - NEW Candle Trailing - Start Trailing when in X Pips Profit.

(Example: Start trailing candles when 15 Pips profit is hit) Version 2.1 2018.12.29 - NEW Default Virtual TP Settings Changed

Virtual TP Percentage of Balance is now set to 0 (Disabled)

Virtual TP in $ is now set to $1 (Easier to understand for new traders)

Version 2.0 2018.12.29 - New Updates to Code to enable the Grid trades to finish trading when the Day of the week is set to false

(This update allows you to select for example Monday only to Trade but even if the other days are false, grid recovery will continue to trade until finished)



Version 1.9 2018.12.24 NEW FEATURE - Stop Trading when Margin is Above X$

NEW FEATURE - Stop Trading when Margin is Above X% of Balance

Version 1.8 2018.12.15 - NEW Open One Trade Per Candle On/Off feature(Enabled TRUE on Default to prevent too many trades opening on one candle)

Version 1.7 2018.12.02 - New Max Grid Trades Input (To Prevent too many Grid Trades Opening)