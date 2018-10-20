TDO video library

This blog organize a series of videos about True Direction Oscillator (TDO). It will give answers about alot of questions that I receive every day and it will make it easier for users to understand TDO so they can use it better.

I am so sorry for my bad English tongue, but I think the videos is clear enough to make their point of view.



I hope you like this experiment and I will do my best to make it better.

Kind Regards

Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT