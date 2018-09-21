(21 SEPTEMBER 2018)Crude Oil (WTI):Under pressure.





Pivot (invalidation): 70.85

Our preference

Short positions below 70.85 with targets at 69.95 & 69.35 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 70.85 look for further upside with 71.35 & 71.75 as targets.

Comment

The RSI advocates for further decline. The prices broke below a bullish channel.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)