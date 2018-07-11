Trade Plan at Actual Support & Resistance
Analytics & Forecasts

Trade Plan at Actual Support & Resistance

11 July 2018, 14:03
Yohana Parmi
Yohana Parmi
6
417

Hello traders,

When I have free time, then I will post my trade plan here.
Why am I doing this:

  • Train myself to stay diligent in planning before do something in the market.
  • Share to you who need a trading plan this week.
  • Share to beginners who just entered the market to stay cautious,
    because although trading looks simple, but it is not easy.
    Be sure to have a trade plan first before dealing the market.
  • Example how to trade with A2SR.

But of course you can create your own trade plan.

How important is a trade plan ?
Find out here.

Get user's guide : 
English https://c.mql5.com/31/202/A2SR_User_Guide_EN.zip
Chinese https://c.mql5.com/31/237/pcv5A2SR.zip
https://c.mql5.com/1/81/A2SR_-_Price_is_walking_on_each_Actual_SR.gif
1st hit opportunity : https://c.mql5.com/31/247/A2SR_USDCAD_180525.png

By the way, the trade plan below is not trade recommendation.
-- maybe better you use your own trade plan :)

Good luck, traders
wish you all the best


#support, resistance, a2sr