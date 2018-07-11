Trade Plan at Actual Support & Resistance

Hello traders,

When I have free time, then I will post my trade plan here.

Why am I doing this:



Train myself to stay diligent in planning before do something in the market.

Share to you who need a trading plan this week.

Share to beginners who just entered the market to stay cautious,

because although trading looks simple, but it is not easy.

Be sure to have a trade plan first before dealing the market.

because although trading looks simple, but it is not easy. Be sure to have a trade plan first before dealing the market. Example how to trade with A2SR.

But of course you can create your own trade plan.

How important is a trade plan ?

Find out here.



Get user's guide :

English https://c.mql5.com/31/202/A2SR_User_Guide_EN.zip

Chinese https://c.mql5.com/31/237/pcv5A2SR.zip

https://c.mql5.com/1/81/A2SR_-_Price_is_walking_on_each_Actual_SR.gif

1st hit opportunity : https://c.mql5.com/31/247/A2SR_USDCAD_180525.png

Do you already have trade positions, and market against you?

-- A2SR will assist you by this technique.

By the way, the trade plan below is not trade recommendation.

-- maybe better you use your own trade plan :) Good luck, traders

wish you all the best



