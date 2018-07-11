Trade Plan at Actual Support & Resistance

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Hello traders,
When I have free time, then I will post my trade plan here.
Why am I doing this:
- Train myself to stay diligent in planning before do something in the market.
- Share to you who need a trading plan this week.
- Share to beginners who just entered the market to stay cautious,
because although trading looks simple, but it is not easy.
Be sure to have a trade plan first before dealing the market.
- Example how to trade with A2SR.
But of course you can create your own trade plan.
How important is a trade plan ?
Find out here.
Get user's guide :
English https://c.mql5.com/31/202/A2SR_User_Guide_EN.zip
Chinese https://c.mql5.com/31/237/pcv5A2SR.zip
https://c.mql5.com/1/81/A2SR_-_Price_is_walking_on_each_Actual_SR.gif
1st hit opportunity : https://c.mql5.com/31/247/A2SR_USDCAD_180525.png
- Do you already have trade positions, and market against you?
- -- A2SR will assist you by this technique.
By the way, the trade plan below is not trade recommendation.
-- maybe better you use your own trade plan :)
Good luck, traders
wish you all the best