🧠 The “Fix-It” Trade — When You Enter Just to Feel Better
🎯 The Lesson
You take a loss.
It stings.
Your mood drops.
Then a thought appears:
“Let me take one more trade to fix this feeling.”
That’s the fix-it trade — entering a position not because there’s a setup, but because you want emotional relief.
And this trade is almost always a mistake.
🧠 What Really Happens
Loss creates discomfort.
Your brain wants to escape it quickly.
So instead of processing the loss, you jump back in:
-
without patience
-
without confirmation
-
without clarity
You’re not trading the market —
you’re trading your emotions.
The fix-it trade feels hopeful…
but hope is not a strategy.
💡 The Fix: Sit With the Discomfort
The fastest way to regain control is to pause.
Tell yourself:
“I don’t need to fix anything right now.”
Losses don’t need to be erased.
They need to be accepted.
When you allow the feeling to pass, clarity returns.
🔑 Practical Rule: Mandatory Break After a Loss
After any losing trade:
-
step away for 10 minutes
-
no charts
-
no scrolling
-
no analysis
This break stops emotional trades and resets your decision-making.
🚀 Takeaway
Trading to feel better always makes things worse.
Emotional recovery happens outside the market, not inside it.
Process the loss.
Reset your mind.
Trade again only when calm returns.
👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas