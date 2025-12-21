🧠 The “Fix-It” Trade — When You Enter Just to Feel Better

🎯 The Lesson

You take a loss.

It stings.

Your mood drops.

Then a thought appears:

“Let me take one more trade to fix this feeling.”

That’s the fix-it trade — entering a position not because there’s a setup, but because you want emotional relief.

And this trade is almost always a mistake.

🧠 What Really Happens

Loss creates discomfort.

Your brain wants to escape it quickly.

So instead of processing the loss, you jump back in:

without patience

without confirmation

without clarity

You’re not trading the market —

you’re trading your emotions.

The fix-it trade feels hopeful…

but hope is not a strategy.

💡 The Fix: Sit With the Discomfort

The fastest way to regain control is to pause.

Tell yourself:

“I don’t need to fix anything right now.”

Losses don’t need to be erased.

They need to be accepted.

When you allow the feeling to pass, clarity returns.

🔑 Practical Rule: Mandatory Break After a Loss

After any losing trade:

step away for 10 minutes

no charts

no scrolling

no analysis

This break stops emotional trades and resets your decision-making.

🚀 Takeaway

Trading to feel better always makes things worse.

Emotional recovery happens outside the market, not inside it.

Process the loss.

Reset your mind.

Trade again only when calm returns.

