Gold. 19.01.2018

Gold managed to continue its drop correction over the last 3 days.



The precious metal managed yesterday to test our support zone at 1322-26 as we expected it would earlier this week. From that support zone at 1322-26 we also expected another advance wave that could potentially hit the market towards the resistance line at 1350-55.



Above the 1355 point more advancement towards 1370-75 should be expected.

However, below 1322 another drop may sustain itself towards 1312 and even possibly 1298.





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