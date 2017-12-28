USDJPY. 28.12.2017

USDJPY managed to break above 112.90 where market managed to close from target 113.70.

As we see over the chart, as long as market holding below 113.75 the chance for another drop wave toward 111.40-70 may hit the market.



Above 113.75 market may gain strength to sustain advance where the old resistance trend laying at 114.70-80 zone.

Support Resistance Level 1 112.65 113.75 Level 2 111.00 114.70-80 Level 3 110.40-70 115.50





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