GBPUSD. 29.11.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 29.11.2017

29 November 2017, 18:52
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
158
29.11.2017

GBPUSD 


GBPUSD managed to fell below 1.3280 where managed to re-test 1.3230 before maret advance fast after the U.K. cleared a major Brexit hurdle.

Market managed to hit target 1.3415 while Intraday showing resistance zone at 1.3430-60.

As long as market holding below 1.3430-60 zone another drop correction wave will be expected toward 1.3260 zone.

Above 1.3460 market may be able to advance toward 1.3560 zone.


 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.3380    1.3430-60
Level 21.3310    1.3500
Level 31.3260    1.3560


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