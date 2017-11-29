GBPUSD. 29.11.2017

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29.11.2017
As long as market holding below 1.3430-60 zone another drop correction wave will be expected toward 1.3260 zone.
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GBPUSD
GBPUSD managed to fell below 1.3280 where managed to re-test 1.3230 before maret advance fast after the U.K. cleared a major Brexit hurdle.
Market managed to hit target 1.3415 while Intraday showing resistance zone at 1.3430-60.
As long as market holding below 1.3430-60 zone another drop correction wave will be expected toward 1.3260 zone.
Above 1.3460 market may be able to advance toward 1.3560 zone.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|1.3380
|1.3430-60
|Level 2
|1.3310
|1.3500
|Level 3
|1.3260
|1.3560
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