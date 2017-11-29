GBPUSD. 29.11.2017

GBPUSD managed to fell below 1.3280 where managed to re-test 1.3230 before maret advance fast after the U.K. cleared a major Brexit hurdle.

Market managed to hit target 1.3415 while Intraday showing resistance zone at 1.3430-60.

As long as market holding below 1.3430-60 zone another drop correction wave will be expected toward 1.3260 zone.



Above 1.3460 market may be able to advance toward 1.3560 zone.





Support Resistance Level 1 1.3380 1.3430-60 Level 2 1.3310 1.3500 Level 3 1.3260 1.3560





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