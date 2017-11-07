All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts GBPUSD. 07.11.2017 7 November 2017, 19:12 Realtrade Analytics 0 152 now good night #GBP To add comments, please log in or register GBP Miner Pro EA Other 335 0 6 The British pound rose after the Bank of England maintained interest rates Analytics & Forecasts 263 0 1 GBP/NZD: in the global bull market zone Analytics & Forecasts 492 1 1 GBP/JPY: Ahead of Central Bank Meetings and Afterwards Analytics & Forecasts 449 0 توقعات GBP/USD , USD/JPY , EUR/USD و البيتكوين هذا الأسبوع 04 – 08 يوليو 2022 Weekly Trends 603 0 1 HIGH IMPACT NEWS: RBNZ increases 25 bps (How to Trade) - 100% WIN RATE Analytics & Forecasts 520 0 1 6 October 2021 (81% Winning Rate) - USE CURRENCY INDICES TO YOUR ADVANTAGE - EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, JPY, CHF, CAD Analytics & Forecasts 901 0 1 5 October 2021 (100% Winning Rate) -Use Currency Indices to your advantage - EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, JPY, CHF, CAD Analytics & Forecasts 1059 0 1 (23 December 2020)The pound is increasing Market News 337 0 1 (21 December 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:New COVID Strain Found in UK Market News 312 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 3 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 17 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 15 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 24 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 34 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 35 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 42 1 1 227 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 42 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB