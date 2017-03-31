GBP/CHF SIGNALS (+52 pips profit achieved )
Charts

GBP/CHF SIGNALS (+52 pips profit achieved )

31 March 2017, 20:05
majorasif
[Deleted]
0
243

GBP/CHF closed position at 1.2550

+52 pips profit ( Details Here)


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