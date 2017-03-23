Great Britain will start Brexit on the March 29th.

According to Bloomberg, Great Britain will officially start exiting procedure from EU on March 29th. Theresa May informed that the Brexit will start in the end of March, but didn’t mention the day. The British Representative in EU Sir Tim Barrow informed about it Donald Tusk the president of European Council. Today Donald Tusk is expecting the letter of notification that GB is starting the procedure introduced in article 50 of Lisbon Treaty. And GB is willing to start conversations as soon as possible. After the official letter other 27 countries align their positions and mandate for negotiations of the European Commission (EC). It is expected that talks will take 2 years.